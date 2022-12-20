InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF) Short Interest Update

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 54,300 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 62,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 109,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Stock Performance

IPVF opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.87. InterPrivate III Financial Partners has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $10.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterPrivate III Financial Partners

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth about $117,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $144,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners by 40.4% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 5,130 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterPrivate III Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in InterPrivate III Financial Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.60% of the company’s stock.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on the businesses in the financial services industry.

