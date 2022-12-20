Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a drop of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 3,180,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 682,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITCI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.50.

Insider Activity at Intra-Cellular Therapies

In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at $60,516,995. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 65,164 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $2,973,433.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 33,083 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,819,565.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,100,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,516,995. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,247 shares of company stock worth $7,479,498. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies Price Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 85.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ITCI stock opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.86. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a 12 month low of $38.51 and a 12 month high of $66.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of -15.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drugs for the treatment of neuropsychiatric and neurologic diseases by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system in the United States. The company offers CAPLYTA for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults.

Featured Articles

