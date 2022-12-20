Invacare (NYSE:IVC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the health services provider’s stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Invacare to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Invacare alerts:

Invacare Price Performance

Invacare stock opened at $0.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.90. Invacare has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Invacare

Invacare ( NYSE:IVC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The health services provider reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $170.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.98 million. Invacare had a negative return on equity of 37.76% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

In other Invacare news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,886,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven H. Rosen sold 102,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.38, for a total transaction of $39,071.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,665,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,788.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen sold 60,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total value of $30,240.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,886,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,943,039. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 183,300 shares of company stock valued at $79,112. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invacare

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Invacare during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invacare during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invacare by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 921,590 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 465,708 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Invacare by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 160,001 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 110,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Invacare by 716.9% during the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 139,553 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 122,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

(Get Rating)

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invacare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invacare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.