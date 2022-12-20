Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) Shares Purchased by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,482,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,718 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 0.7% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $30,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCN. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 150.2% in the third quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 31,527 shares in the last quarter. Solitude Financial Services boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,266 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $865,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 46.7% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 20,663 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSCN opened at $20.94 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.82 and a twelve month high of $21.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.93.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.