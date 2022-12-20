Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,767 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.6% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $68,116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 39.7% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 180.4% during the 2nd quarter. Infini Capital Management Ltd now owns 140,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after purchasing an additional 90,510 shares during the last quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 3,344.1% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 17,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.2% in the second quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $254.26 and a 1-year high of $404.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $290.31.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

