Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 2,643.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 3.1% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the second quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $278.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.31. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

