Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Acquired by Moseley Investment Management Inc.

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 862.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 963,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,994,000 after purchasing an additional 863,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,023.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 871,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,747,000 after purchasing an additional 794,359 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,533.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 838,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,993,000 after purchasing an additional 787,080 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 96.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,461,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $408,169,000 after purchasing an additional 716,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 891.6% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 770,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $216,067,000 after purchasing an additional 693,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $269.75 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $404.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $278.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.31.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Articles

