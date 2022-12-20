Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,874,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.08.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.