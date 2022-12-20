Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Short Interest Update

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,490,000 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the November 15th total of 18,810,000 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.2 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRWD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.
Insider Transactions at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Thomas A. Mccourt sold 18,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total transaction of $196,738.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,416,500.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %
IRWD stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.32. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 25.78 and a current ratio of 25.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.00.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.85% and a return on equity of 30.24%. The firm had revenue of $108.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.51 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.
See Also
