iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Brookstone Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,257,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,226 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.4% of Brookstone Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.36% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $101,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1,162.5% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.33 on Tuesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.88.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%.

