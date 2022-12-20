iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 61,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after buying an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after buying an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.