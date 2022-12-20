iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Purchased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 78.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 30,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.1% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,060,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,274,000 after buying an additional 154,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 268,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,633,000 after buying an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

BATS:IEFA opened at $61.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.91. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

