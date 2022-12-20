iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 35.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 13,839 shares during the period. United Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,207,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,494,000 after acquiring an additional 51,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 58,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,814,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.50.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

