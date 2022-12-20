iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Trimmed by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,463 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises about 11.2% of Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Tarbox Family Office Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $47,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IJH. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,624,000. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Beaton Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $255,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $237.53 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $286.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $243.32 and a 200-day moving average of $240.50.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.