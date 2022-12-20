iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $93.20 and a 1-year high of $114.61.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

