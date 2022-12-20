iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Stock Position Decreased by Baldrige Asset Management LLC

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,438,000 after purchasing an additional 790,896 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,906,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,839,000 after purchasing an additional 106,215 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Matson Money. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,737,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,057,000 after purchasing an additional 321,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,679,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,728,000 after purchasing an additional 126,520 shares in the last quarter.

SCZ opened at $55.88 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.12 and a 12-month high of $73.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

