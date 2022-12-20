iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in USMV. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 93,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,124,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,208,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Custos Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.1% in the first quarter. Custos Family Office LLC now owns 85,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,643,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 307,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 209,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $71.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $71.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.37. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

