iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Bought by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,425 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $13,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $105.89 on Tuesday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $116.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.39.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

