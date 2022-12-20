iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 2.0% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 19,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWF opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $310.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.