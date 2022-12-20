iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Stock Position Trimmed by Patten Group Inc.

Patten Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.8% of Patten Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $5,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,864,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,282,511,000 after buying an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,025,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,453,000 after buying an additional 183,639 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,936,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $642,286,000 after purchasing an additional 180,471 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,499,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $546,667,000 after purchasing an additional 372,166 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,990,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,709,000 after purchasing an additional 113,826 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $215.09 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $310.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $221.44 and its 200 day moving average is $227.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

