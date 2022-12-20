iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Sold by Cooper Financial Group

Cooper Financial Group trimmed its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 38.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $103.86 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.84. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

