iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Position Decreased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $381.74 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $392.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

