iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Decreased by Johnson Midwest Financial LLC

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,289 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $2,164,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 752,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,198,000 after buying an additional 47,125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $127.33 and a 1 year high of $160.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.79 and a 200-day moving average of $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.