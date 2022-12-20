iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Holdings Lessened by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 112,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,918 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $14,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVE. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 220.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% in the second quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period.

IVE stock opened at $142.82 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.84.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

