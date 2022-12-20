iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC

Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for about 3.9% of Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.85 and a 200-day moving average of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.
iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
