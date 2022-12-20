iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Norris Perne & French LLP MI

Norris Perne & French LLP MI cut its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IJR opened at $93.66 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.40. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

