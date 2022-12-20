Jackson Square Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC cut its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 914 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ETN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Eaton by 339.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,383,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,220,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,351 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,959,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,243,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,671 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $959,460,000 after acquiring an additional 943,279 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Eaton by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,218,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,157,799,000 after acquiring an additional 752,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Eaton by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,502,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,546,000 after acquiring an additional 622,146 shares during the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Eaton from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.67.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $154.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $173.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $154.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.93. The stock has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Eaton’s payout ratio is 56.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

