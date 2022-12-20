Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $269,000 Stock Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 24,054 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in onsemi were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,537.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ON. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $70.40 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on onsemi to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on onsemi from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.18.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $64.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.02. onsemi has a 52 week low of $44.76 and a 52 week high of $77.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.51 and its 200 day moving average is $64.34.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. onsemi’s revenue was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that onsemi will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

