Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $385,000 Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Accenture by 71.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACN shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.78.

Accenture Stock Down 3.4 %

NYSE ACN opened at $255.40 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.95 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a market cap of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $279.90 and its 200 day moving average is $284.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 41.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.42, for a total value of $2,231,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,149,355.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock valued at $10,924,406. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.