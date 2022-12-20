Jackson Square Capital LLC Invests $503,000 in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in D. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 3,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

D opened at $59.25 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $57.18 and a one year high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.48 and its 200-day moving average is $73.36. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.42.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on D. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

