Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up 1.2% of Jackson Square Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Patten Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 6,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,353,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 53,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $265.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $293.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $268.29.

Insider Activity

Dollar General Price Performance

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.49, for a total value of $2,404,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,460.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $242.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.23. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $248.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.68.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

