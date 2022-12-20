Jackson Square Capital LLC Lowers Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at approximately $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,354,582,000 after buying an additional 992,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,745,224,000 after buying an additional 663,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 45.8% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,924,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,810,000 after buying an additional 604,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total transaction of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tigress Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $236.00.

NYSE CAT opened at $232.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $219.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $197.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.60 and a 52 week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

