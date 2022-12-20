Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,738 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 811 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.3% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.0% in the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Down 0.3 %

SYK opened at $239.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $215.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.04. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $188.84 and a one year high of $280.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98.

Stryker Increases Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total transaction of $240,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,504,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.70, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,439.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.25, for a total value of $240,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,445.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,972 shares of company stock worth $16,742,191. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Stryker to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.79.

Stryker Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.