Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.
Insider Activity
American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %
American Tower stock opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.
American Tower Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.
