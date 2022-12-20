Jackson Square Capital LLC Makes New $597,000 Investment in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in American Tower by 379.3% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $323.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.81.

Insider Activity

American Tower Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $252,207.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Tower stock opened at $209.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $178.17 and a 1-year high of $294.40.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.33%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Further Reading

