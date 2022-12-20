Jackson Square Capital LLC Sells 435 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $460,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 14,949 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 9,502 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COP. Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Societe Generale cut ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

NYSE COP opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $66.06 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.30. The stock has a market cap of $137.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Featured Articles

