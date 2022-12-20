Jackson Square Capital LLC Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 8,377 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 18.9% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 17.0% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 184,821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,222,000 after buying an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 6.7% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,356 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 48.0% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,161 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% in the second quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 5,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Target stock opened at $144.65 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.72. The company has a market cap of $66.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Target from $217.00 to $201.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $205.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.25.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

