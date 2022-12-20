Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY)

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Givaudan in a research note issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.74. The consensus estimate for Givaudan’s current full-year earnings is $1.88 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Givaudan’s FY2023 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Get Givaudan alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Citigroup raised shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Givaudan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Givaudan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 3,150 to CHF 3,100 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Givaudan from CHF 2,900 to CHF 2,400 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,146.67.

Givaudan Stock Down 1.0 %

Givaudan Company Profile

OTCMKTS GVDNY opened at $61.24 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.09. Givaudan has a fifty-two week low of $53.49 and a fifty-two week high of $105.80.

(Get Rating)

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, taste, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industry. The company operates through in divisions, Fragrance & Beauty, and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division offers fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Givaudan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Givaudan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.