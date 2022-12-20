Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst O. Nokta now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $11.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.66. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Scorpio Tankers’ current full-year earnings is $11.14 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Scorpio Tankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $4.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.53 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. BTIG Research upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Scorpio Tankers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Scorpio Tankers presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.29.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of STNG stock opened at $55.25 on Monday. Scorpio Tankers has a 12 month low of $11.02 and a 12 month high of $57.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.39 and a 200-day moving average of $42.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The shipping company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.48. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $456.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.90 million.

Institutional Trading of Scorpio Tankers

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 38.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,082 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. 50.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is 7.97%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

