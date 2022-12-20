Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of PubMatic in a report released on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.05. The consensus estimate for PubMatic’s current full-year earnings is $0.55 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PubMatic’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of PubMatic from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.63.

PubMatic Stock Down 1.2 %

Insider Activity at PubMatic

Shares of PubMatic stock opened at $12.82 on Monday. PubMatic has a twelve month low of $12.68 and a twelve month high of $36.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $673.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 0.68.

In related news, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PubMatic news, insider Jeffrey K. Hirsch sold 2,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total transaction of $38,971.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,047.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Amar K. Goel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.61, for a total transaction of $704,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 183,789 shares of company stock valued at $2,992,770. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PubMatic

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in PubMatic by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PubMatic by 236.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 42.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PubMatic

(Get Rating)

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

See Also

