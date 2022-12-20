Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY)

Industria de Diseño Textil, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IDEXY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil in a report issued on Wednesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.63. The consensus estimate for Industria de Diseño Textil’s current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Industria de Diseño Textil’s FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale lowered Industria de Diseño Textil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Industria de Diseño Textil in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €22.50 ($23.94) to €23.00 ($24.47) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Industria de Diseño Textil from €26.00 ($27.66) to €22.50 ($23.94) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Industria de Diseño Textil from €20.50 ($21.81) to €21.50 ($22.87) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Industria de Diseño Textil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS IDEXY opened at $12.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. Industria de Diseño Textil has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $16.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. Industria de Diseño Textil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.25%.

Industria de Diseño Textil, SA engages in the retail and online distribution of clothing, footwear, accessories, and household textile products through various commercial concepts. Its retail concepts include Zara, Pull & Bear, Massimo Dutti, Bershka, Stradivarius, Oysho, Zara Home, and Uterqüe. As of July 13, 2021, the company operated 6,829 stores in 96 markets; and online stores in 216 markets.

