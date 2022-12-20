Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on The Wendy’s Company’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Wendy’s in a report issued on Thursday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.84 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wendy’s’ current full-year earnings is $0.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

WEN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.13.

WEN opened at $22.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.37 and its 200-day moving average is $20.27. Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $15.77 and a 1-year high of $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.21, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,850,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Wendy’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,862,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,876,000 after buying an additional 68,767 shares during the period. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

