Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Raised by Revolve Wealth Partners LLC

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 67,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,975,000 after purchasing an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 175,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,049,000 after acquiring an additional 82,429 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 319,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,634,000 after acquiring an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Bankshares Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares during the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $175.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The company has a market capitalization of $458.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

