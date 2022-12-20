Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $28,000 Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 99.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,359 shares during the quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS opened at $89.89 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $82.09 and a twelve month high of $108.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

