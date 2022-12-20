Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC cut its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 90.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,854 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 21.5% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $5,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $97.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.19 and a 200 day moving average of $99.25. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $96.04 and a one year high of $106.78.

