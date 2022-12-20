Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Makes New Investment in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 214 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EPAM. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 276.4% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,534,789 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,938,272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798,503 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in EPAM Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,234,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,849,348,000 after acquiring an additional 115,422 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 9.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,471,924 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $733,197,000 after acquiring an additional 206,636 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,764,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $523,474,000 after acquiring an additional 38,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,299,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $385,376,000 after acquiring an additional 50,627 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on EPAM Systems from $490.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $419.00 to $414.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.87.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $328.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.58. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $168.59 and a twelve month high of $699.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $340.26 and a 200 day moving average of $355.95.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.63. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 8.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

