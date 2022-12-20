Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Purchases 661 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.8% of Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.84.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE BAC opened at $32.06 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $257.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total transaction of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

