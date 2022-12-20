Johnson Midwest Financial LLC Takes $84,000 Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,638,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,735,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,247,469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,843 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,493,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,970,000 after purchasing an additional 279,243 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,271,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,511,000 after purchasing an additional 213,822 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.04 and its 200 day moving average is $86.93. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.219 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

