Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 6,451.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

Jumia Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:JMIA opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $13.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Jumia Technologies

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

(Get Rating)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.