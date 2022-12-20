Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) Shares Acquired by Activest Wealth Management

Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating) by 6,451.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Activest Wealth Management’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Jumia Technologies by 390.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares during the period. 19.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Jumia Technologies Price Performance
NYSE:JMIA opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.53. Jumia Technologies AG has a 12 month low of $3.21 and a 12 month high of $13.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Jumia Technologies
Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in West Africa, North Africa, East and South Africa, Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and internationally. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jumia Technologies (JMIA)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.