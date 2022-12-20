Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

KRT stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $265.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

In related news, CEO Alan Yu acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $33,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,367,198 shares in the company, valued at $103,140,772. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 64,550 shares of company stock worth $898,471 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.

