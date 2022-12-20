Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $33.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.
Karat Packaging Price Performance
KRT stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Karat Packaging has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The company has a market cap of $265.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.48.
Insider Activity at Karat Packaging
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Karat Packaging in the first quarter worth approximately $215,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Karat Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 30,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 29,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. 21.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Karat Packaging Company Profile
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Karat Packaging (KRT)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Karat Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karat Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.