Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE KYN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 59,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 7.6% in the second quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 19,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 60,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

