Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,900 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the November 15th total of 66,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 474,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Stock Down 1.9 %
NYSE KYN opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $7.26 and a 52 week high of $9.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.80.
Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.58%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund
Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund (KYN)
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
Receive News & Ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.